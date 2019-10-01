Troy’s annual Fall Festival on the Common is set for Sunday, Oct. 6, from noon to 4 p.m.
The event, hosted by Troy Recreation Department, Troy Historical Society, Troy School PTO and other community groups, will feature a chance to make your own scarecrow for $5 along with music, food and games for kids. Scarecrows will be set up along the perimeter on the common for all to enjoy.
Crafters, sellers of yard sale goods and other vendors are invited to participate. Contact Lynn Smith btl4me@gmail.com or 242-3818 to register.