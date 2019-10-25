The Keene Senior Center is hosting the 50 & Better Expo Saturday from 8:30 to 2 p.m. at the Keene Recreation Center, 312 Washington St., Keene.
Vendors will offer goods and services to older adults, their families and caregivers in the Monadnock Region. Attendees can talk to personnel from companies and organizations in the areas of healthcare, housing, transportation and financial planning. Groups offering volunteer and social opportunities and lifelong learning will also be on hand.
The event is free and open to the public.
Breakout sessions of about 30 minutes each focus on strategies to address social isolation and loneliness, education and support for older adults and their families and advocacy tips. There will be opportunities for questions at the end of each session.
The expo also features entertainment with performances by Super Senior Dancers at 10 a.m., Dave Chandler at 11 a.m., Keene Cheshiremen Chorus at noon and Monadnock Blend at 1 p.m. Other activities include raffles and a light breakfast.
For more information, contact Cameron Tease, executive director of the Keene Senior Center at ctease@thekeeneseniorcenter.org or 352-5037.