The Monadnock Area Artists Association is accepting artists for the 61st annual Art in the Park outdoor art show to be held Labor Day weekend, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, in Keene’s Ashuelot River Park.
All exhibitors are required to have their work on display for both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. Artists or a representative must be present at their booth during show hours. Site dimensions are approximately 10 square feet, and exhibitors provide tents, weights, display systems and original artwork.
Media accepted for display include: oil, water media, acrylic, pastel, colored pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, printmaking, photography/digital art, collage/mixed media and sculpture.
Judges will award cash prizes and ribbons in six categories.
Fees: Monadnock Area Artists Association members, $100; non-members, $150.
The requirements and application form are available on the Monadnock Area Artists Association website: www.monadnockareaartists.org. Deadline for applications is Friday, July 5.
Information: Aaron Cusimano, asnowmail@gmail.com or 903-3322.