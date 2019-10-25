Epsilon Spires in Brattleboro is set to host two events featuring the theremin, an electronic musical instrument invented in 1919.
Made up of a box with two metal antennae, the theremin is unique among musical instruments in that it is played without being touched. An electromagnetic field is created between the antennae and when a hand is moved between them, pitches raise and lower. The electric signals from the theremin are amplified and sent to a speaker system creating an eerie sound reminiscent of old science fiction movies.
On Nov. 1 at 8 p.m., musician and composer Carolina Eyck will fill the sanctuary at Epsilon Spires with original compositions for theremin and voice. Tickets are $20 at the door.
On Nov. 16, Berlin-based musician Dorit Chrysler will perform a concert at 7 p.m.; tickets for the performance are $20.
On Nov. 17, morning workshops will be held starting at 11 a.m. for $35. Two workshops will be for adults and one for children. Workshop spots are limited. To reserve a spot, RSVP on the events page at epsilonspires.org.
For more information, visit epsilonspires.org.