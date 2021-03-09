The Community College System of NH has been awarded a $3.45 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to develop a pre-apprenticeship to registered apprenticeship model for high school students across the state.
During an event on Wednesday, March 10, at 9 a.m., people will have a chance to meet the youth apprenticeship team, learn the details of the grant, and work with stoke folders to discuss opportunities, strengths, barriers, and strategies for moving this initiative forward.
To join, use this Google Meet Link: https://meetgoogle.com/xtu-qcts-kqs
Information: Anne Banks at 230-3544 or abanks@ccsnh.edu.