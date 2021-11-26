Cheshire Health Foundation has named the honorees for the 8th annual Caring, Candlelight and Community: Celebrating Our Healthcare Legacy event. Dr. Steven S. Larmon and Gregg Tewksbury will be honored during a virtual, livestreamed event on Dec. 4, a celebration of the commitment and dedication each has made to the health and wellness of the region.
Dr. Larmon played a pivotal role in the establishment of what is now Cheshire Medical Center’s Norris Cotton Cancer Center–Kingsbury Pavilion, serving as its medical director for nearly 25 years. He also expanded cancer care in the region by taking over the oncology clinics at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Monadnock Community Hospital and Springfield Hospital. In retirement he remains active within the community, embracing time spent with his wife, Jane, two chorale groups and other organizations, and as a newly minted grandfather of three.
Tewksbury has dedicated his career to ensuring our local community financial institutions remain strong and independent, previously serving as President of Savings Bank of Walpole and currently as President and CEO of New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp. He has also dedicated countless volunteer hours to strengthening health and human services in the Greater Monadnock Region, including more than nine years spent as a member of Cheshire Medical Center’s Board of Trustees, two of which he served as chair.
The virtual celebration will feature presentations recognizing the dedication and contributions of Larmon and Tewksbury. For information on how to participate in the event, go to www.cheshirehealthfoundation.org/tribute. For details on sponsorships and donations, see the website or call Jim Boden at 603-354-6810. Proceeds from the event benefit the Cheshire Health Foundation.