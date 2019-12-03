Boston-based musicians Ceren Türkmenoğlu, Michael K. Harrist and George Lernis will present a concert of Ottoman and Turkish music at the Mariposa Museum and World Culture Center in Peterborough Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.
Highlighting the cosmopolitan nature of Istanbul and other urban centers of the Ottoman world, the ensemble will present a wide range of repertoire spanning five centuries that features pieces by composers of Turkish, Polish, Greek and Moldavian origin. The performance will feature instruments such as rebab, yaylı tanbur, bendir, küdum, santur and violin and will include taksim, or improvising within the mode of the tradition.