The Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests (Forest Society) and the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands are set to host the 2022 Cottrell-Baldwin Environmental Lecture Series at the Henry I. Baldwin Environmental Center at Fox Forest in Hillsboro. This year’s series explores the relationships between cultural history, natural history, wildlife, water, land use, recreation, and conservation in the forests of northern New England.
The lecture series will be held on Tuesdays through April 5 at the Fox Research & Demonstration Forest at 309 Center Road in Hillsboro.
The first lecture will be "Humans and Nature in the Monadnock Region: The First 13,000 Years" on Tuesday from 7-8:30 p.m. Robert Goodby, author and professor of anthropology at Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, will discuss Native Americans who have lived in the Monadnock Region for 13,000 years, including archaeological evidence from sites in Swanzey, Peterborough, Hinsdale and Keene. Archaeological data reveals how these Native Americans used of the landscape and natural resources, highlighting settlement patterns, seasonal movements, technology, site settings and responses to climate change.
Further lectures include "Dive into the History of Livermore Falls, N.H." on March 22; "Up for Grabs! Timber Pirates, Lumber Barons, and the Battles Over Maine’s Public Lands" on March 29; and "Allagash: New England’s Wild River" on April 5. All lectures are held from 7-8:30 p.m.
Attendees can join for one presentation or all four; sessions are limited to 50 attendees and registration is required. For more information, call 603-224-9945 extension 313 or visit https://forestsociety.org/events.