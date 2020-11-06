Paul R. Ryan, the national leader of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, accompanied by his wife, Stacey, is set to visit the New Hampshire State Elks Association and at least five Elks lodges, including Keene Elks Lodge 927.
The Ryans will be in the Granite State Nov. 7 to 9.
The Grand Exalted Ruler Ryan, a resident of Minnesota and the highest ranking officer of the organization, is visiting New Hampshire as part of his national tour during the month of November.
His trip to New Hampshire will begin with a trip to the Keene Lodge on Saturday. Ryan will also visit the Rochester Elks Lodge 1393 on Sunday and then attend a banquet at the Plymouth Lodge of Elks 2312. Monday, Ryan will visit the Concord-Epsom Elks 1210 and the Laconia Elks 876.
The Elks have lodges in 14 New Hampshire towns and cities with a statewide membership of approximately 7,400 members. The Elks provided over 74,557 hours of volunteer help in the Granite State last year.
For information, visit www.elks.org or www.nh-elks.org.