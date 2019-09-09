Plug-in electric vehicle drivers, supporters and interested local residents are invited to attend the Drive Electric Event & Fast Charge Monadnock Crowdfunding Campaign Launch on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Monadnock Food Co-op in Keene from noon to 3 p.m.
Attendees can learn about the clean-air benefits, cost-savings and fun provided by electric cars as well as how to become a partner in the first EV fast-charge station in southwestern New Hampshire at the expanded co-op parking lot.
Electric vehicle owners and Nissan of Keene will be on hand with vehicles to answer questions and offer rides and test drives in the adjacent Whitney Bros. parking lot. A Zero e-motorcycle and e-bike will also be featured at the event.
Fast Charge Monadnock will answer questions about charging stations, share why a fast charger is vital for the Monadnock region and kick-off their crowdfunding campaign on The Local Crowd Monadnock to bring the state’s first fast charger to Keene.
Information: driveelectricearthday.org or greenmonadnock.org.