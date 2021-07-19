Cornucopia Project, Stonewall Farm and UNH Sustainability Institute have partnered to form the Monadnock Region Farm to School Network.
The three educational organizations, all with roots in agriculture, support region-wide school participation in farming and local food programs.
The Monadnock Farm to School Network represents a new branch of the New Hampshire Farm to School Network (NHFTS). The network is intended to strengthen the ability of farm to school programs in the Monadnock Region to collaborate on key issues like funding, finding resources and tools, sharing contacts and brainstorming.
In a news release, Lauren Judd, executive director of the Cornucopia Project, said she hopes that the new MF2S Network will be a meaningful first step in helping to meet the changing needs of educators as they look to the outdoors for alternative class spaces. “Stonewall Farm has a long history with agriculture and youth programs,” she said. “Together we can support educators and stakeholders throughout the Monadnock Region as they incorporate farm to school learning in their school communities.”
The Cornucopia Project is a 15-year-old non-profit organization that educates about healthy eating from farm to fork. Cornucopia Project offers elementary school gardens, culinary programs and a variety of learning opportunities on its 2-acre educational farm near ConVal Regional High School.
The Monadnock Farm to School (F2S) Network will begin meeting ahead of the 2021-2022 school year. Interested educators, school personnel and local farms are encouraged to join the Monadnock Farm to School Network Facebook group or reach out to the partners online at CornucopiaProject.org or StonwallFarm.org. To learn more about New Hampshire Farm To School, visit nhfarmtoschool.org.