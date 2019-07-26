The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company is set to offer four of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes stories in the form of radio plays being performed in the style of a 1940s radio production.
In addition to the radio plays, entertainment will include songs, sound effects by Foley artists, radio commercials and violin accompaniment. This overall evening of theater will be directed by Kim Dupuis.
Performances will be Aug. 8, 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 11 at 2 p.m., in Heberton Hall at Keene Public Library. Admission is $12 for general admission and $10 for senior and students.
Each play will be presented twice, with two plays each performance, which means that playgoers must attend two performances to see all four plays.
On Aug. 8 and 10, Kim Dupuis will direct “The Speckled Band,” with Mark DiPietro as Sherlock Holmes, Dan Patterson as Dr. Watson, Kenzie Yelin as Helen/Julia, and Damien Licata as Roylott. After intermission, Damien Licata will direct “The Solitary Cyclist,” with Sherman Morrison as Sherlock, Damien Licata as Watson, Kenzie Yelin as Violet Smith, Mark DiPietro as Mr. Carouthers, Tom Bernstock as Mr. Woodly, and Dan Patterson as Williamson.
On Aug. 9 and 11, Dan Patterson will direct “Scandal in Bohemia” with himself as Sherlock, Chris Pratt as Dr. Watson, Peter Eisenstadter as the King of Bohemia, Charlene Kennedy as Irene Adler, and Susan Sanders as Housekeeper/Women in the street. After intermission, Kim Dupuis will direct “The Empty House,” which will star Damien Licata as Sherlock, Mark DiPietro as Watson, Dan Patterson as Lestrade, and Tom Bernstock as Moran.
Willow Morrison will provide violin accompaniment, and radio commercials will be performed by the Edgy Sisters with Meg Kupiec, Tracy Borden and Pam Croteau. Foley artists will include Kim Dupuis, Liza Wyman, Dan Patterson, Damien Licata, and Mark DiPietro.
For reservations or information, call 352-5657; email TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com; visit www.EdgeEnsemble.org; or visit the Edge’s Facebook page.