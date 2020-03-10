The Edge Ensemble will present a dinner theater fundraising event on Saturday at 6 p.m. during opening weekend of its production of “Italian American Reconciliation” by John Patrick Shanley.
Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, The Edge Ensemble has returned to its performance space in Heberton Hall at the Keene Public Library.
Tickets are $60 per person for this limited-space evening of Italian food and local theater. For details on menu choices, contact Edge Ensemble at 352-5657 or TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com.
“Italian American Reconciliation” opens Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Subsequent performances are Sunday at 2 p.m.; March 19, March 20 and March 21 at 7:30 p.m.; and March 22, at 2 p.m. General performance tickets are $15 and $12 for seniors and students.