With all of its live performances canceled for the remainder of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company in Keene is planning three virtual productions for this fall.
The Edge is being helped in this endeavor by a gift of $1,000 from an anonymous donor. Founding Artistic Director Kim Dupuis has decided to give away the money to the community by raffling it off in the form of three gift cards to local supermarkets to be given during each of the online productions.
The first production, to be directed by Kim Dupuis, is Mark Twain’s “The Diaries of Adam and Eve,” which will be offered Sept. 20 through Oct. 10.
The second production, “Spooky Tales of Edgar Allan Poe,” will be offered Oct. 11 through 31 to coincide with Halloween, featuring many classic Poe tales such as “The Tell-Tale Heart” and “The Murders in the Rue Morgue.”
The third production, to be offered Nov. 1 through 30, is “Here It Is,” an original play written and acted by Cynthia and Jonathan Austin.
All three productions will be free on YouTube, and a $325 gift certificate will be raffled off on the closing night of each production. Raffle tickets can be purchased for $5 (if paying by check) or $5.42 (if paying through PayPal at www.EdgeEnsemble.org). The winners will be announced on a separate YouTube event that will air for 24 hours on the final day of each performance.
The Edge is also accepting donations to help with the cost of the productions. Donors will automatically be entered into the raffle. The N.H. Charitable Foundation and the Putnam Foundation offered matching grants of $5,000.
Information: Kim Dupuis, 352-5657 or TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com.