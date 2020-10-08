The Edge Ensemble Theatre Company, continuing its virtual 2020 season, will offer its second online production starting Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.
In celebration of Halloween, directors Kim Dupuis and Catherine Behrens are offering "Spooky Tales of Edgar Allan Poe," which will be available to view through Oct. 31 on YouTube.
This show will consist of five separate segments: "The Bells" performed by Veda Crewe, Damien Licata, Catherine Behrens and Sherman Morrison; "The Tell-Tale Heart" performed by Kim Dupuis; "The Premature Burial" performed by Damien Licata; "Annabelle Lee" performed by Sherman Morrison; and "The Murders in the Rue Morgue," adapted into a play and directed by Catherine Behrens and performed by Greg Pratt, Chris Pratt, Monica Marshall, Damien Licata, Veda Crewe, Robert Wellington, Peter Eisenstadter and James Duffy. Cinematography and editing is by David Teubner.
A raffle of a $400 gift certificate to the Monadnock Food Co-Op will be held on Oct. 31. Raffle tickets are $5 and may be purchased by mailing a check to The Edge Ensemble, P.O. Box 1815, Keene, NH 03431, or bought online at The Edge’s website, www.edgeensemble.org.
The Edge are also planning a third show of the season, an original play by Jon and Cynthia Austin, "As He Is," from Nov. 20 through Dec. 31.
All three shows may be viewed for free on The Edge’s YouTube channel. Go to www.edgeensemble.org/videos or search for Edge Ensemble Theatre Company on YouTube. The first show, "The Diaries of Adam and Eve" by Mark Twain, will remain available through Oct. 18.
Donations are of course welcome and encouraged. Filming is quite expensive, especially on a low budget! So your donations will be greatly appreciated!
Information: 352-5657 or TheEdgeEnsemble@aol.com.