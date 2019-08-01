This August, Keene Community Garden Connections (CGC) will join over 70 partners throughout the state to highlight New Hampshire Eat Local Month — a month-long celebration of local food and New Hampshire farmers and food producers.
“New Hampshire residents and visitors alike are showing unprecedented interest in local food, and this month-long celebration offers a great opportunity to feature New Hampshire grown foods and farms,” said Gail McWilliam Jellie from the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food.
Since 2011, CGC has facilitated the installation of over 68 raised garden beds at 13 social service agencies across Keene. In addition to the sites in Keene, CGC rejuvenated a one-acre plot on an abandoned site in Westmoreland. Run by student volunteers and community members, the Westmoreland Garden Project donates 100 percent of its produce to members of the community by means of the Keene Community Kitchen.
“We feel like everyone should have the opportunity to taste the difference between food grown locally and food that comes from thousands of miles away,” said Westmoreland Garden Manager Nathan Cross. “Too often, healthy food is cost-prohibitive for many people, so we are taking on a role in providing good food to those who wouldn’t otherwise have access to it.”
Join the Westmoreland Gardening Parties every Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at 193 River Road, Westmoreland. No experience necessary.
For more information email communitygardens@antioch.edu.
Promotion of this year’s NH Eat Local Month is in collaboration with the NH Food Alliance, the New Hampshire Department of Agriculture, Markets & Food, Seacoast Eat Local and the Monadnock Food Co-op. Learn more about NH Eat Local Month at www.nheatlocal.org and www.facebook.com/nheatlocal. To become a NH Eat Local Month partner, contact Samantha Cave at samantha.cave@unh.edu.