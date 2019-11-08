Dublin Christian Academy’s elementary classes invite all veterans and currently serving members of the armed forces and their families to join them for a morning of honor at the academy on Friday, Nov. 15, at 9:45 a.m.
6th grader Nate Johnson of Greenfield explained that the students want to honor veterans “because they almost sacrificed their lives for us, and those that die deserve to be honored.”
After coffee and pastries, students will welcome the veterans and their families to their classrooms to share their stories and greet the students and staff. At 11 a.m. the students will present their program. Following the presentation, attendees are invited to lunch at 11:30. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP online at tinyurl.com/DCAveterans or calling the school at 563-8505.