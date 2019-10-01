A fall rummage and yard sale organized by the Dublin Community Church is set for Friday, Oct. 4, from 1 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon in Dublin’s village center.
A yard sale outside the church will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to noon. There is no admission and most items are without prices; contributions to the church will be accepted.
The sale will feature clothing for all members of the family, outerwear, shoes, linens and housewares. Also, the boutique shop sells rummage jewelry, handbags, accessories, toys, children’s books and artistic treasures for a small fee.
The Dublin Community Church is at 1125 Main St. in Dublin. Information: 563-8139 or www.DublinChurch.org.