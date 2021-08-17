The 7th annual Dublin Community Center chicken barbecue will be held Saturday, Aug. 28 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Guests will have the option of getting a meal “to go” or eating the meal in the garden sanctuary or socially-distanced at the DubHub.
Various local musician will provide live music in the garden and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
The menu includes chicken, beans, coleslaw, corn, cornbread, drink and dessert. Tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for children and may be reserved by calling 563-8471 or 563-8467 or by emailing info@dublincommunitycenter.org.