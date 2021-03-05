On Thursday, March 18, Dublin Christian Academy students, families, faculty and staff will prepare, cook, pack and deliver free hot meals to Dublin and Jaffrey residents who are age 65 and over.
The school has pledged 750 collective hours of community service to this effort as a way to give back in appreciation of the individuals and businesses who recently gave to the school’s spring fundraiser. This effort is sponsored by Northstone Builders, LLC, Archer Properties, Asher Construction, Hutter Construction, Triumph Interiors, Edward Jones, Menadena, Grace Electric and other individuals and local businesses.
Deliveries will be made between 5 and 5:30 p.m. The entree is home-raised turkey pot pie made by students. The meal will include a dessert of fresh cookies.
To sign up for a meal, go to dublinchristian.org/dublinserves or call the school at 563-8505.