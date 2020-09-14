The Monadnock Food Co-op is holding a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive to benefit Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH) Farm Share Program in September.
The Co-op’s Round It Up program enables shoppers to donate change to local community organizations and efforts.
The NOFA-NH’s Farm Share Program provides limited income New Hampshire residents with discounted community supported agriculture (CSA) shares, also known as farm shares. The program benefits children, families and seniors by connecting low-income individuals with certified organic farms to provide a season’s worth of local farm fresh products at a reduced cost.
Since 2017, the Farm Share Program has partnered with 13 certified organic farmers to provide more than 250 low-income New Hampshire residents with 77 subsidized farm shares. Participating farms in the Monadnock Region include Abenaki Spring Farm in Walpole, Picadilly Farm in Winchester, and Stonewall Farm in Keene.
“NOFA-NH is proud to support organic farms in providing delicious, healthy, local food to our community members in need,” said Laura Hartz, President of NOFA-NH Board of Directors. “With the help of the funds raised by the Monadnock Food Co-op, this program will reach even more farmers and eaters across the Granite State.”