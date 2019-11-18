Shoppers at the Monadnock Food Co-op collectively donated $3,140 to the Community Garden Connections (CGC).
The Monadnock Food Co-op held a month-long Round It Up Donation Drive during October to support Community Garden Connections. Customers rounded up their purchases to donate their change to support this local organization.
The funds raised during this donation drive go toward helping CGC expand its educational opportunities for gardeners, deepen their relationship with community partners, and continue to increase access to healthy food and healthy environments in the Monadnock Region.
During the co-op’s last fiscal year, the Round It Up program raised more than $36,700 and supported seven non-profit organizations.