In 2015, filmmaker Marc Kornblatt visited Peterborough and other nearby towns in New Hampshire, as part of his exploration of the state of the nation. His documentary, “In Search of America,” will be screened at the Peterborough Community Theatre on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The film is brought to New Hampshire in partnership with the Peterborough Town Library and the local chapter of the League of Women Voters. Kornblatt interviewed dozens of people and asked them their opinions on the major issues of the day. This film is not about politics; rather, with the primaries as the background, Kornblatt focuses on people from diverse backgrounds and their values. The public is invited to this free screening.
Kornblatt will host a facilitated discussion and question and answer session after the film.
Peterborough Community Theater is at 6 School St. in Peterborough. For more information, visit PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or call 924-8040.