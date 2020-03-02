A 30-minute documentary on the history of Kingsbury toys that were manufactured in Keene between the 1890s and the 1940s will be screened Wednesday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at the Historical Society of Cheshire County.
The film was made by Peter Frechette, whose family was directly involved with the company for many years.
The metal toys — trucks, airplanes, cars, tractors and the like — have long been collector’s items for their style, durability and color. Several of the toys will be on display at the historical society’s lobby.
The Historical Society of Cheshire County is at 246 Main St., Keene. Information: 352-1895.