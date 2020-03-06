Antioch University adjunct professor Steven Lamonde will lead a BioBlitz training workshop at Distant Hill Gardens in Walpole on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to noon
A BioBlitz is a way of documenting the biodiversity of a property by recording all of the species of plants, animals, fungi and other organisms within a designated location and time period (usually 24 hours). It enables educators, community leaders, conservation commissions, naturalists and outdoor enthusiasts to promote an appreciation for biodiversity and to engage the members of their communities in citizen science.
Participants in the workshop will learn how to use the free mobile app, iNaturalist, as the platform for collecting images and data.
Suggested donation is $10 for adults; free for students.
To register, go to tinyurl.com/qp3bxo5 or call Michael at 756-4179.