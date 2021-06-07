Historian William Hosley will present “Where Art and History Meet – Rockingham Meeting House Burying Ground” on Wednesday from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom.
This free lecture is the fourth in a series of talks sponsored by the Rockingham Historic Preservation Commission in partnership with the Rockingham Free Public Library in Bellows Falls, Vt.
Part of the Rockingham Meeting House National Historic Landmark, the graveyard has burials going back to the time of the American Revolution and includes the original town tomb. The presentation will look at the history of the graveyard with an eye to the need for ongoing restoration and conservation of the yard.
Hosley is an independent scholar who has written extensively about New England graveyards.
To receive an invitation to the program, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or call the library at 802-463-4270.