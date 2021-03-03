Enrollment is now open for the Cheshire Diabetes Prevention Program, which is proven to reduce the risk of Type 2 diabetes by 58 percent, according to Cheshire Medical Center.
In weekly online sessions, which start March 16, participants will gain the skills and support they need to make lasting, healthy lifestyle changes. The program is taught in small groups of eight to 15 people by a trained and certified lifestyle coach using curriculum developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The small group approach helps to increase camaraderie, participation and accountability, all key factors for creating behavior change and producing long-term success,” Olivia Stack, Community Health and Education coordinator at Cheshire Medical Center, said in a prepared statement.
The Cheshire Diabetes Prevention Program will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. Interested participants are required to attend a virtual information session, during which they meet the coaches and learn more about the program to see if it’s a good fit.
Contact Stack at 603-354-6866 or ostack@cheshire-med.com to schedule an information session; program spaces are limited.