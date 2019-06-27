SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. — Main Street Arts and King Arthur flour are teaming up to host a creative dessert contest and fundraiser Saturday, July 6, from 10 a.m. to noon as part of Main Street Arts’ Great Tent Event during the Great River Theater Festival.
Bake Your Art Out! is open to anyone who wants to showcase a favorite dessert while winning prizes and praise and a chance to be included in the first annual Bake Your Art Out! cookbook. King Arthur is offering $75, $50 and $25 gift certificates for grand, first and second place, respectively, with judging based on overall creativity, taste and presentation. Main Street Arts is also throwing in passes to the festival. King Arthur will list the winners on its baking contest website page.
All entrants must pre-register online or at Main Street Arts. All recipes must include a King Arthur flour, either wheat, almond, coconut or gluten-free. Contestants must bring the opened bag of King Arthur flour or provide a UPC label from the bag when they submit their entry. Entries, along with the recipe, must be dropped off at Main Street Arts between 10 and 10:30 a.m. the Saturday of the contest.
Full information about the contest and the registration form are available at greatrivertheaterfestival.org/bake-your-art-out. Desserts will be available for purchase at the end of the contest, with proceeds benefiting the reconstruction of Main Street Arts’ education space and commercial kitchen, both destroyed by a disastrous pipe burst.