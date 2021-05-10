Deep Roots Massage in Keene has teamed up with local artists participating in this year’s Art Walk festival to add some color to its window panels.
The massage service at 99 Main St. recently boarded up its first floor windows with sound insulating panels to block the noise from a nearby construction project.
Bulldog Screen Printing printed selected artwork on adhesive-backed vinyl posters that were applied to the boards.
“We printed each panel with the artist’s name, the title of the work and a description along with a QR tag to their websites so people can see, and maybe purchase, some of their art online,” said Deep Roots owner Mark Rebillard. “I’d like to keep this going and will be reaching out to other downtown business and property owners who might be interested in doing this too. Maybe we could put a rotating gallery of local art all over town.”