A day of blanket-making to benefit Project Linus will be held at the Rindge Town Meeting House, 6 Payson Hill Road on Saturday, May 7. The event is sponsored by the Rindge First Congregational Church Charity Crafters group.
The mission of the national nonprofit organization Project Linus is to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need through the gifts of new, handmade, washable blankets and afghans crafted by volunteers.
Attendees of the event will make single-layer polar fleece blankets, all to be donated to Project Linus. No sewing skills are required; assistance with how to make crocheted-edge, braided or fringed-edge blankets will be ongoing throughout the day.
Fleece materials will be available for a donation, or attendees may bring their own (1½ to 2 yards fleece). Attendees should bring sharp scissors.
The event will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; attendees may stay for the whole day or any part. Bring lunch; coffee, water and sweets will be provided.
The Southwest N.H. Chapter of Project Linus, serving Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Sullivan counties, has delivered over 33,000 handmade blankets since 2007 to children both locally and beyond.
For more information or to register, contact Robyn Manley at 603-588-2427 or robynprojectlinus@gmail.com. To learn more about Project Linus, visit the chapter Facebook page Project Linus Southwest N.H. Chapter, or go to the national website at www.projectlinus.org