The annual Gilsum Rock Swap and Mineral Show will be held June 22-23.
The event will feature more than 65 dealers, swappers, distributors, wholesalers and collectors to buy, sell or swap beryl, quartz crystals, semi-precious stones, and rocks and minerals of all sorts. Displays range from newly found specimens in the rough to fossils, prized collector’s pieces and hand-crafted jewelry.
The event takes place at the Gilsum Elementary School grounds, Route 10. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Where are the best places to go rock-hounding in New England?
Mineral collector and geologist Nancy Swing will share her secrets in a free presentation called “Rock-Hounding in New England” Saturday at 1 p.m. in the auditorium. Swing, the owner of Natures, is a regular speaker at rock and gem shows and has been collecting since she was 3 years old.
Maps showing locations of local mines are available during the show.
Additional activities include a presentation on prospecting Saturday, daily pancake brunch, bake sale, book sale, a traditional Saturday night New England ham and bean supper with homemade pies and a chicken barbecue dinner Sunday afternoon.
Admission is free, although donations are accepted. All proceeds go to youth recreation and community programs.
For more information, contact Robert Mitchell at the Gilsum Recreation Committee, P.O. Box 76, Gilsum, NH 03448; call 357-9636; or email gilsumrocks@gmail.com.