Dartmouth professor Richard Wright will look at the current issues surrounding U.S. immigration in the context of American history with a presentation at Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St. in Brattleboro on Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.
The talk, “US Immigration Policy in Historical Perspective,” is part of the Vermont Humanities Council’s First Wednesdays lecture series. The program is free, accessible to people in wheelchairs and open to the public.
Wright, professor of geography at Dartmouth College since 1985, will examine the present-day contradictions of U.S. immigration policy and place them in historical perspective. Wright’s research and teaching focuses on racial segregation in housing and labor markets, migration, and immigration.
Information: Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290, or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or www.vermonthumanities.org.