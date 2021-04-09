Registration is open for the second session of Creative Dance for Toddlers and Adults and Adult Dance classes at MoCo Arts in Keene. These classes run in half-semester sessions.
The Creative Dance for Toddlers and Adults course is designed for toddlers 18 to 36 months old and an accompanying adult to spend time dancing, singing and playing with each other and with peers. With sing-along songs, simple steps and colorful props, children dance to the music and interact with other toddlers. The course is split into two sections: Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. or Saturdays at 10:15 a.m. The cost is $108 per session.
MoCo Arts also offers dance-class options for college students and adults. Adult dance classes are designed for beginners and those with past dance experience and do not have any scheduled dance performances. The cost for adult dance classes, including ballet, tap, modern and hip-hop/jazz is $143 per session.
Tuition assistance is available for all classes. For more information email info@moco.org or visit moco.org.