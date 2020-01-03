The Monadnock Folklore Society is set to host the first in its series of English Country Dances with the theme “Dance Around Monadnock” on Jan. 19 from 2 to 5 p.m.
The dance will be held at the Keene Unitarian Universalist Church, with Brad Foster teaching dances for all experience levels.
Music will be provided by performers Carol Compton, piano, and Thal Aylward, violin.
English Country Dance is a form of social dance that harkens back to the 19th century and beyond. No special clothing is required, but comfortable clothes and shoes are recommended.
Beginners and singles are welcome and all dances are taught throughout the session. Admission is $10. For more information, call 876-4211 or visit http://www.monadnockfolk.org.