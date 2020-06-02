Peterborough Rotary Club “Cruz In” outdoor car show, with an 11-year history, was recreated into a “Cruz By” designed to honor staff that have been deemed essential and working through the COVID-19 crisis in Peterborough, Jaffrey and Dublin.
The 23-car Cruz By parade was held Tuesday, May 26, featuring members of the Monadnock and Peterborough Rotary Clubs, the British Car Club, and the owners of restored vintage cars from Rotary Cruz-In events. People decorated both restored vintage and new cars with signs, balloons and noise makers. The Cruz By parade was marshaled by Rotary members Tom Westheimer and John Kaufhold and others. Peterborough Police Department escorted the parade through Peterborough.
The parade meandered 32 miles, starting in Peterborough, honoring staff at Monadnock Community Hospital, Pheasant Wood Nursing Home, Monadnock Family Services at Vose Farm Road, ConVal High School, Town Hall, Peterborough Fire Department, Scott Farrar Retirement Community, Shaw’s Supermarket, Summer Hill Assisted Living, RiverMead Retirement Community. Next the Cruz By went by Jaffrey Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, then to Conant High School, Monadnock Community Hospital’s Jaffrey satellite office, Jaffrey town hall and police station. The parade finished in Dublin to honor the workers at the Dublin General Store, the Dublin Post Office, the Dublin Police Station and Fire Department.