MCVP: Crisis & Prevention Center, the domestic and sexual violence crisis center for Cheshire and western Hillsborough counties, is set to participate in the global online day of giving, #GivingTuesday, on Dec. 1. With a $15,000 goal, MCVP hopes to raise enough funds to make repairs to its emergency shelter.
The shelter, which is at an undisclosed location, houses survivors fleeing imminent danger from domestic violence. The funds raised will go toward repairing the shelter to improve safety and security, including all new windows.
MCVP’s For Now House serves survivors fleeing from all 23 towns in Cheshire county and 14 in western Hillsborough county. It also serves survivors from throughout New Hampshire, New England and occasionally survivors from around the country. In 2019, 37 survivors stayed in MCVP’s shelter for a total of 2,331 bed nights.
To donate, go to mcvprevention.org/donate on Tuesday, Dec. 1.
Information: mcvprevention.org.