ConVal will host a mental health webinar featuring a panel of student emotional health experts on Wednesday.
ConVal Regional School District students and their families are invited to attend an online viewing of “Like” at 6 p.m. The film explores the impact of social media on our lives, the effects of technology on the brain and gives tips on how to self-regulate. This film is rated for those age 10 and older.
After the film, a panel will discuss its contents and how students can apply the lessons learned in their own lives.
Parents and guardians will have the opportunity to ask questions.
“Though social media helps to provide a place for students to connect and share, we also know that it can take a toll on their mental health,” Director of Student Services Cari Christian-Coates said. “We hope you will join us to learn more about the effects it can have as well as resources and tips to help manage any stress or emotional impacts you may experience.”
This is the second of three films that will be shown over the course of the 2020-21 school year. The first film, “The Upstanders”, was shown in October for middle and high school students, and discussed resilience, attention, and the power of connection to end bullying and the brain science behind cyber-bullying, bullying among friends, families and co-workers. The third film, “Angst”, will be shown in April to raise awareness about anxiety and is rated for those age 10 and older.
The film, panel discussions and Q&A will be recorded and available for viewing for families who are not able to attend.
For the link or for more information about the event itself, contact Cari Christian-Coates at ccoates@conval.edu or 924-7503, extension 2048.