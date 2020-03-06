Joel Clark, a 2001 graduate of ConVal Regional High School, will present a card game he co-created based on “Moby Dick” at the Peterborough Town Library on Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m.
Clark and Andy Kopas of game company King Post adapted Melville’s classic novel into a 2-4 player narrative adventure card and dice game funded through Kickstarter.
Clark will introduce the game and demonstrate the rules and gameplay. He will also explain how he and Kopas worked tirelessly to tie every card and game action directly to passages and themes from the book.
The event is free and open to the public.
Clark will also be at the Dublin library on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. Information: PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or 924-8040.