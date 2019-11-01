The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance on Saturday, Nov. 2, featuring Bob Isaacs calling Emerald Rae and Julie Vallimont.
Contra dance is a fun, relaxed style of folk dance which has flourished in New England since the 1700s. Partners form lines and dance a short sequence of steps with their neighbors. Dancers are welcome to bring a partner or a group of friends, but it’s not necessary – traditionally, dancers are encouraged to change partners throughout the evening.
Hailing from New Jersey, caller Bob Isaacs is known for his ability to invent creative dances while remaining true to the traditional roots of contra dancing.
Emerald Rae is a fiddler and folksinger from the seaside town of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Roots Music Report hails her as “a spell-caster of no small skill… maxing out her axe’s potential in the service of her consistently compelling melodies” and recognizes her self-titled 2018 release as “one of the year’s more fetching releases”. She was chosen as a Falcon Ridge Folk Festival Emerging Artist and is quickly gaining ground as one of the top new artists to follow this year. Pairing ornamented vocals with groovy percussive fiddle, Emerald pushes the boundaries of the imagination with a refreshingly colorful palate. She’ll be complemented by pianist Julie Vallimont.
The dancing begins at 8 p.m. The dance also hosts a free jam session for beginning and intermediate musicians at 6:30 PM and a workshop for new dancers at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 or $7 for students and seniors.
The dance takes place in the historic Town House in Peterborough at 1 Grove St. For more information call 762-0235 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org.