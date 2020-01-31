The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough First Saturday Contra Dance on Feb. 1, featuring Hannah Johlas calling with the band Kingfisher.
Contra dance is a fun, relaxed style of folk dance which has flourished in New England since the 1700s. Partners form lines and dance a short sequence of steps with their neighbors. Dancers are welcome to bring a partner or a group of friends, but it’s not necessary – traditionally, dancers are encouraged to change partners throughout the evening.
Hannah Johlas is a fresh voice in the New England contra caller rotation. Based in western Massachusetts, her concise teaching, smooth calling, and thoughtful programming provide a fun dance experience for new and experienced dancers alike.
Kingfisher is a Boston-based contra dance band consisting of Cecilia Vacanti (fiddle) and Jeff Kaufman (piano, mandolin, drums, synths).
The dancing begins at 8 p.m. The dance also hosts a free jam session for beginning and intermediate musicians at 6:30 p.m. and a workshop for new dancers at 7:30 p.m.
Admission is $10 or $7 for students and seniors.
The dance takes place in the historic Town House in Peterborough, NH at 1 Grove Street. For more information call 762-0235 or visit www.monadnockfolk.org. The Monadnock Folklore Society has presented contra dances and concerts of traditional music since 1982.