In a program for film buffs, music lovers and anyone with an interest in pop culture and “Star Wars,” Latchis Arts welcomes maestro Hugh Keelan for a presentation called “Darth Wagner: Insights into the Music of Star Wars” on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Latchis Main Theatre in Brattleboro.
Armed with a piano instead of a light saber, Keelan will examine the influence of 19th century German composer Richard Wagner on John Williams’ music for the “Star Wars” films, particularly in Williams’ use of leitmotifs — or specific musical themes associated with particular characters, objects, locations, ideas or situations.
Keelan is music director of TUNDI Productions, which presented a critically acclaimed production of “Tristan und Isolde” in August. TUNDI has plans to present Wagner in Vermont again in August 2020.
Admission to “Darth Wagner” is $15, which also includes admission to see “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” at the Latchis Theatre immediately following the half-hour presentation. Admission to the talk only is $7. Proceeds from Keelan’s presentation benefit TUNDI Productions.
For more information, visit www.latchisarts.org.