Fitzwilliam’s annual “Concerts on the Common” lineup is set for the summer. Performances will be held Thursdays in July and August from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the common, unless there is inclement weather, in which case they will be upstairs in the town hall.
July 11: Studio 2 — The Beatles, a tribute band performing the hits of John, Paul, George and Ringo.
July 18: The 20th Century Pops Band, a six-piece band performing big band favorites.
July 25: Tom Foolery Band, a seven-piece band playing rock, big band and jazz music.
Aug. 1: The Stockwell Brothers, bluegrass and country music.
Aug. 8: Aaron Jones Band, children’s performer.
Aug. 15: Tattoo with Walden Whitham, an acoustic five-piece band performing American roots rock ’n’ roll.