A new computer program called Peterborough 1886 allows users to experience the town as it was in 1886 based on archival images.
The downloadable experience created by Newpast LLC lets viewers explore Peterborough’s downtown as it looked in 1886 and compare it with current-day photos to see what has changed and what has stayed the same.
Newpast’s owner Brigham Boice, a senior at ConVal Regional High School, created Peterborough 1886 after three years of research and development using resources from the Monadnock Center for History and Culture’s archives. Boice also volunteers at the Monadnock Center as Augustus Prescott, one of the center’s Phoenix Mill House historical interpreters.
“I spent a large portion of my time during quarantine adapting the project to be available as a free download,” said Boice. “I love Peterborough history, the Monadnock Center for History and Culture, and my town in general. I am donating the experience free of charge to anyone interested.”
Peterborough 1886 is a free download available at NewpastGames.com/downloads-1.
Support is available by email at NewpastContact@gmail.com.