Dee Belanger and Tricia Zahn have joined the board of Community Volunteer Transportation Co. (CVTC), which coordinates transportation options in 34 towns of the Monadnock Region. It provides rides for those who do not have access to transportation due to age, ability, income, or other life circumstances. Essential destinations for these no-fee rides include non-emergency medical and social service appointments, grocery stores and pharmacies.
“I am delighted to have Dee and Tricia on board,” said Eileen Fernandes, Chair of the Board of CVTC. “They both bring a wealth of knowledge and level of expertise that broadens the solid foundation of our current board members. Their experience working within the Monadnock Region and their personal values align exceptionally with the mission of CVTC, bringing added depth of dedication and commitment to the work we do.”
Belanger is the COO of the 1911 Office, LLC, where she is responsible for organizational effectiveness. She is on the Leadership Monadnock Advisory Committee, serves on the Board for the Friends of the Cheshire County Drug Court, is a member of the Keene Elm City Rotary Club, and volunteers for the Monadnock United Way, most recently as its General Campaign chair.
Zahn has served as the public health emergency preparedness coordinator for the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network and advanced to partner manager at the Center for Population Health (CPH) at Cheshire Medical Center. She is director of community strategic partnerships for CPH, where she continues to support opportunities that advance the health and well-being of the region.
For information, mail Community Volunteer Transportation Co., 375 Jaffrey Road, Suite 3, Peterborough, NH 03458; call 877-428-2882, extension 5; or email info@cvtc-nh.org.