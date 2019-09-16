Conservation commission members and the general public are invited to join the Cheshire County Conservation District and the N.H. Association of Conservation Commissions at their fifth annual conservation commission potluck celebration on Oct. 8 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
This year's topic and speakers will focus on trail building and wildlife. Speakers include Rachel Stevens, Wildlife Ecologist at the N.H. Fish & Game Department, and Jim Oehler, State Lands Habitat Biologist with N.H. Fish & Game.
The program will focus on a new statewide tool that can be used to locate new trails in a way that minimizes impacts to wildlife and also minimizes the need for ongoing maintenance.
Stonewall Farm is at 242 Chesterfield Road in Keene.
RSVP is required for this free event. To register, visit https://conservation-potluck.eventbrite.com. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share for the evening's potluck if they can. Some locally-sourced snacks will also be provided.