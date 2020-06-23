As parents and children across the world are facing increased stress and anxiety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several community organizations are offering free screenings of the documentary, “Angst.”
The lndieFlix documentary is designed to raise awareness around anxiety by featuring interviews with kids, teens, educators, experts, parents and a special interview with Michael Phelps.
The following community organizations have made 500 viewings of the documentary available to help individuals and families in the Monadnock Region who are struggling with anxiety. Monadnock Family Services and The River Center Family Community Resource Center are co-presenting this film thanks to funding provided by the Peterborough Rotary Club and the Monadnock Rotary Club, who on July 1 will join to become the Grand Monadnock Rotary Club. This film is for educators, families, students of any age and community members.
Register to view the film at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/108772846512 up until June 25; or go to https://www.indieflix.com/ocs/Angst/EROPeterborough/watch.html
The login to access the link is ero@indieflix.com and the password is ero.
A question-and-answer session with Bonnie Harris, parenting Specialist, author, speaker, will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m.: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/108874279902.