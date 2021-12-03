Stuffed animals on sale
to fight childhood hunger
Savings Bank of Walpole and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group/KNE-FM are once again teaming up with Douglas Cuddle Toys for the annual Good Friends Campaign to raise money for a local nonprofit organization. This year’s campaign, set to benefit Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger (MUCH), kicked off on Nov. 12.
Throughout the holiday season, Savings Bank of Walpole branches will serve as point-of-sale locations, selling stuffed animals donated by Douglas Cuddle Toys. Each stuffed animal is available for $10. MUCH receives all of the proceeds.
This year’s stuffed animals include Valeria Princess Unicorn, Polar Bear Softie, Paya Panda, and Bolt Australian Cattle Dog.
“[The Good Friends Campaign is] a way for us to showcase our community’s local spirit and commitment to help others,” said Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole. “Raising money for a local nonprofit like MUCH is important because the proceeds enable them to provide food and a number of related resources that help children and families in our community.”
Information: www.walpolebank.com or 603-352-1822.
Online event to feature midwinter songs, stories
Brooks Memorial Library in Brattleboro is sponsoring a free online event with songs, stories and recollections of the touring days of Nowell Sing We Clear.
On Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m., Tony Barrand, Fred Breunig, Andy Davis and John Roberts will sing and tell stories drawn from their repertoire and adventures over decades of performing their pageant of midwinter carols via YouTube Live: https://youtu.be/ADYTSopNouI
For 40 years, Nowell Sing We Clear presented its seasonal concert in Brattleboro, across New England and beyond. Based on traditional Anglo-American songs and carols, the show always featured two aspects of the season: the familiar Christmas story as recounted in the New Testament and the visiting customs: gift-giving, performing dances and plays, and sharing food and drink with neighbors and family.
Information: nowellsingweclear.com or contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.
Raffle tickets available
for Spofford Lake ice out
Tickets are on sale now for the Spofford Lake 2022 Ice Out Lottery.
The 50:50 raffle is based on choosing the correct day when all of the ice will be gone from Spofford Lake next spring.
Half of the proceeds will go to the winner and the other half will be split between the Spofford Lake Association and the Chesterfield Public School Foundation.
Tickets are on sale through Feb. 15 for $10 each. There is no limit to how many tickets an individual may buy.
Last year 177 tickets were sold and the winner received $885.
Tickets may be purchased online at www.SpoffordLakeAssociation.org/Ice-Out-Lottery-2022. Visit the webpage for full contest rules and information.
Operation Santa program underway in Rindge
The Operation Santa program is underway in Rindge with giving trees appearing at TD Bank, Walmart, Ingalls Library and Verizon.
This program was started locally in the 1980s by the late Adrienne Hudson, a member of the Rindge Woman’s Club.
The program is asking the community to lend a helping hand by taking a tag to fulfill a child’s wish or need for the holidays. When the gift is purchased and wrapped it should be returned to the place where the tag was taken.
For help or information, call Marilyn at 603-899-3083.
Monadnock Gift Guide available online
The Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce has launched the Monadnock Gift Guide on its website.
The web page features holiday gifts for sale from a variety of local businesses and artists. Categories include stocking stuffers, food and drink, health and beauty, clothing, home goods and art.
To see the guide, go to https://www.keenechamber.com/monadnock-gift-guide-2021/
Swanzey Congregational Church to hold holiday fair
The Swanzey Congregational Church on Route 32 will hold a holiday fair on Friday and Saturday in the church parking lot and social hall.
The fair will feature greens and wreaths, swags and other items to decorate homes for the season. It will be open Friday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
‘Neighbor to Neighbor’ chat series in Dublin
“Neighbor to Neighbor,” a new Zoom-based series being initiated by the Dublin Community Center, aka the DubHub will be held monthly this winter.
The first hourlong chat is Thursday, Dec. 9, starting at 8 p.m.
Each month will feature a conversation between two longtime Dublin residents and two newcomers, during which the community is invited to listen and ask questions, as time permits. The first conversation will feature Phil and Nancy Cayford, founders of the Dublin Community Center, and their new neighbors on Boulder Drive, James and Maria Finnegan. Volkert Volkersz, program coordinator at the DubHub, will serve as host.
A link to join the chat will be available upon request at info@dublincommunitycenter.org.
Library, ConVal team up for high school book club
The Peterborough Town Library is partnering with librarians at ConVal Regional High School to start a new book club for high school students.
The kick-off event will be held Monday from 3 to 4 p.m. and will include a tour of the new library and sign-ups for library cards. Pizza and snacks will be served, and students will be invited to select the books to be read this year. A snow date is set for Tuesday.
Peterborough Town Library is at 2 Concord St. For information or to register for the event, go to PeterboroughTownLibrary.org or call 603-924-8040.