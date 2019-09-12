Free community meals are offered in the region:
Divine Mercy Parish: Every second Sunday from 5-6 p.m. Peterborough. 924-7647.
Union Congregational Church: Mondays from 5:30-6:30 p.m., September through June. Peterborough. 924-3272
First Congregational Church of Rindge: Every fourth Monday from 5-6:30 p.m. 899-5722
All Saint’s Church: Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m., September through June. Peterborough. 924-3202
Dublin Community Center: Every fourth Tuesday. 563-8021.
Peterborough Unitarian Universalist Church: Wednesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and breakfast on the second and fourth Sunday from 8-9:30 a.m. 924-6245.
Francetown Community Church: First Thursday of the month. 547-2013.
Bennington Pierce School: Second Thursday of the month. 588-2131.
Antrim Presbyterian Church: Third Thursday of the month. 588-2209.
United Church of Jaffrey: Fourth Thursday of the month, excluding November. 532-7047.
Hancock Congregational Church Vestry: Fourth Thursday of the month. 525-6628.
Greenfield Meeting House: Friday from 5:30-6:30 p.m.