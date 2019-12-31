The Community Kitchen recently received a $10,000 grant from the N.H. Charitable Foundation.
The grant will help further the Kitchen’s mission of helping low and moderate income residents of Cheshire County access healthy and nutritious take-home food boxes through its weekly choice food pantry. The grant was from the Henry L. and Patricia J. Nielsen Fund, one of the Foundation’s advised funds.
The Kitchen serves dinner Monday through Friday from 5 to 6:20 p.m. to an average of 75 people. The weekly choice food pantry serves between 300 and 350 families/households per week.
Information: www.nhcf.org or 225-6641.