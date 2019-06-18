The Community Kitchen received a grant from the Bishop's Charitable Assistance Fund for their Pantry Program.
The Bishop's Charitable Assistance Fund makes grants to tax-exempt organizations without regard to religious affiliation for projects that help people in New Hampshire meet their basic needs. The Fund is operated by volunteer lay men and women who serve as directors and who make recommendations to the Bishop of Manchester for grants to any organization in New Hampshire whose mission is consistent with the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church.
The fund raises money through solicitation of individuals, businesses and philanthropic organizations. An annual accounting of funds raised and disbursements is available at www.catholicnh.org/BACF.